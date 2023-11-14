Burmans deny role in cricket betting app, reject Mumbai police FIR

The Burman family of Dabur group has denied any involvement or role in an illegal cricket betting app as alleged by the Mumbai police in a complaint filed last week.

The family said vested interests are behind the police complaint who want to scuttle their move to acquire Religare Enterprises, a financial services company.

“We have not received any formal communication on any such FIR (first information report). However, we have sighted the FIR which is being circulated to media houses. The FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR," said a spokesperson for the family, referring to the police document.



As per the FIR filed on November 7th, the Mumbai police have registered a complaint against 32 people including the promoter of the Mahadev app under various sections of fraud and gambling. The police have named Mohit Burman, chairman of the business group, Gaurav Burman, a director of the group, and others in the FIR.



The Burman family spokesperson said from a copy of the FIR that is being circulated in the media, they have noted that allegations are being made that Mohit and Gaurav are directly related to some of the accused. There is an “unseen – Exhibit F” which seems to lay out some so-called relationships," said the spokesperson.

"Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman do not even know or have ever met the accused mentioned in the FIR being circulated selectively in the media," the spokesperson said.

"Curiously, the FIR comes at a time when the Burman Family has sought to increase its existing shareholding of 21.24 per cent in Religare Enterprises and launched a legitimate open offer under the SEBI Takeover Code. As part of this, the Burman Family brought to the notice of the Board and the regulators certain governance issues being perpetrated by Rashmi Saluja, the current Chairman [of Religare]," said the statement.

"This FIR is nothing but a step provoked by vested interests in an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises by the Burman Family.

"The Burman Family remains shocked at these 'arm twisting' moves, which are grossly illegal. Nevertheless, we remain resolute that we will proceed with our acquisition of Religare Enterprises as contemplated," it said.



The Burmans and the board of Religare Enterprises led by Dr Rashmi Saluja are locked in a war of words with both camps complaining against each other to the regulators.



The Burmans have made an open offer for Reliagre which would cost them an additional Rs 2,200 crore. The Burmans already own 21 per cent stake in the company and had made an open offer last month.



But after the offer was made, the independent directors of Religare Enterprises have complained to the regulators saying the Burmans are not meeting the "fit and proper" criteria specified by the regulators. The Burmans have said they already operate two insurance joint ventures and are meeting all the fit and proper criteria specified by the regulators like the Reserve Bank of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. The Burmans have also raised questions over Saluja remuneration including ESOPs which has gone up substantially to Rs 150 crore since 2018. Saluja has denied the charges.



The Burmans have also alleged that Saluja sold the shares in Religare at Rs 270 a share after she was informed in an informal meeting that an open offer by Burmans will launched within days. Saluja has denied that she was aware of open offer.