HCLTech appoints Sonia Eland as country manager for Australia, New Zealand

HCLTech, the Indian information technology services company, on Tuesday named Sonia Eland as its executive vice-president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand with effect from April 1, 2024.

Eland will be based in Sydney and she takes over from Michael Horton who is taking up a consulting role after spending around 10 years with HCLTech . Horton helped establish HCLTech as a trusted digital technology services partner in Australia and New Zealand, said the company.

HCLTech has been in Australia and New Zealand for more than two decades, delivering services in digital, engineering, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). The company this year extended its partnerships with ANZ Bank, Cricket Australia, and agribusiness firm Elders.

Eland will report to Swapan Johri, president for growth markets at HCLTech.

“We are delighted to welcome Sonia to HCLTech. I am confident that her rich experience adds immense value to our clients and our growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to working with her. On behalf of everyone at HCLTech, I would like to thank Michael for his immense contribution in boosting the company’s growth in the region,” said Johri.

An alumna of Macquarie Business School and University of Sydney, Eland has more than three decades of experience in consulting, technology, banking, retail and travel. Before joining HCLTech, she was the technology strategy and transformation partner at Deloitte Australia. She worked with DXC Technology, CSC, Fujitsu, Westpac and HSBC before that.

“With big data, AI, IoT (Internet of Things), cloud and cybersecurity playing an increasingly significant role in our day-to-day lives, businesses need trusted partners with the experience, capability and creativity to harness the full power of digital and embed resiliency, optimization and continuous innovation into their organizations,” said Eland.

“HCLTech has a remarkable background in engineering and digital transformation, and I’m eager to assist our clients in supercharging progress,” she said.