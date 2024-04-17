Home / Companies / News / Daimler's first electric truck 'eCanter' set for India debut in 6-12 months

Daimler's first electric truck 'eCanter' set for India debut in 6-12 months

The German firm aims for its new trucks and buses to be carbon-neutral in Europe, Japan, and the USA by 2039, and globally by 2050

Daimler Truck Management with the new eCanter announced for India
Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced on Wednesday that it will launch its first electric truck in India called "eCanter" within the next six to 12 months.

With the launch of the eCanter, the German company will also enter the light-duty truck segment in India.

"The market launch of the all-electric eCanter in India demonstrates the company’s first step towards its larger vision to decarbonise its entire product portfolio in the long term," DICV said in a statement.

Daimler sold 21,231 commercial vehicles in India in 2023-24, recording a 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). This growth surpassed the overall commercial vehicle industry in the country, which saw a 4.82 per cent YoY increase to 1.007 million units.

The German company aims for its new trucks and buses to be carbon-neutral in Europe, Japan, and the USA by 2039, and globally by 2050.

Meanwhile, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DICV, clarified that diesel, internal combustion engine (ICE), and carbon-neutral propulsion technologies will coexist in the Indian market for the foreseeable future.


DICV has already developed a BharatBenz hydrogen fuel cell concept coach in alliance with a large Indian conglomerate.

"In the future, DICV will introduce trucks across different utility segments that will serve long haul, mining, construction, POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricant), dumper, RMC (ready-mixed concrete), and so forth for various freight and terrain requirements," it added.

India's commercial vehicle market is dominated by three companies: Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ashok Leyland. These three companies held a 76.3 per cent share in this market in 2023-24.

Each major player in the commercial vehicle market is taking its own steps to reduce carbon emissions.

Tata Motors has a partnership with Cummins to produce hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines for its commercial vehicles. However, it has not yet revealed its timeline to launch hydrogen-powered trucks.

In February this year, Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland commenced delivery of its intermediate and heavy-duty electric trucks to its customers. Mahindra & Mahindra is also reportedly planning to launch its first electric truck next year.

DICV said India is also a world-renowned base for research and development and will continue to grow as the hub for product development in the future as new technologies are introduced.

"However, India needs conducive, robust policies, and a market environment to compete with the world going forward," it added.

DICV's retail sales in India over the years

FY20 16172
FY21 7858
FY22 13093
FY23 17149
FY24 21231

*Source: Fada

Topics :Truck salesElectric VehiclesAuto sectorAuto industry

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

