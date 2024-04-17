JK Tyre bolsters retail network with it's new brand shop in Tamil Nadu

Tyre manufacturer JK Tyre and Industries Ltd has inaugurated its brand shop in Tamil Nadu bolstering its retail presence in the country.

The new outlet is the 22nd brand shop in Tamil Nadu and it is located on the State Highway 142 on the Perambalur-Thuraiyur Road.

The ultra-modern shop has been designed to provide best-in-class customer solutions thereby strengthening JK Tyre's network presence, a company statement said here.

The brand shop - Hindustan Tyres - was inaugurated by JK Tyre and Industries Ltd Vice President - Mobility Solutions and Fleet Management, Sanjeev Sharma.



The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, full range of tyres for commercial vehicles among others.

JK Tyres and Industries Ltd has a network of more than 6,000 dealers and over 650 dedicated brand shops across the country.