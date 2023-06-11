Dalmia Bharat to spend Rs 19,000 cr by 2031 in expanding capacity

He further said, "At the same time, we are careful of our financial metrics and we do not want our Debt to Ebitda ratio to go beyond two. We are not going to do any highly leveraged bets. We have a strong balance and strong cash flows. We are also keeping some firepower ready for any acquisition which is available at the right price."

"We are doing our largest capex in history. We have an organic expansion of almost Rs 9,000 crore. And another Rs 6,000 crore in acquiring Jaypee assets. We have also announced a capex of Rs 4,000 crore in Northeast India. Our investments are ahead of the curve, and anyone who is investing now will be a big beneficiary," Dalmia said.