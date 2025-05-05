Home / Companies / News / DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% YoY to ₹178.91 cr on higher income

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% YoY to ₹178.91 cr on higher income

Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 2,555.23 crore

Low costs, higher margins may drive sequential pickup in profit growth
Its net profit stood at Rs 117.80 crore in the year-ago period. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DCM Shriram Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 178.91 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 117.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 2,555.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 604.27 crore from Rs 447.10 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 12,883.46 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 11,529.83 crore in 2023-24.

DCM Shriram is into chemical, sugar, farm solutions and fertiliser businesses among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sabre's Bengaluru hub leads next-gen AI and retail innovation in travel

DFS reviews SC ruling on BPSL, to seek govt view on next steps: M Nagaraju

NHAI to seek conciliation with Jaiprakash Associates over ₹1,461 cr claims

Zee Media Corporation Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 37 cr, revenue down 13%

Cashfree Payments rolls out AI-first module across core products

Topics :DCM ShriramSugar Fertiliser

First Published: May 05 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story