DFS reviews SC ruling on BPSL, to seek govt view on next steps: M Nagaraju

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has reviewed the Supreme Court’s judgment on JSW Steel’s acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel through the insolvency process, in consultation with the lenders involved, and will now seek the government’s view on how to approach the ruling and determine the next course of action, said M Nagaraju, DFS Secretary, on Monday in Mumbai.

Separately, Nagaraju said that the process of selling a stake in IDBI Bank will be completed in the current calendar year (2025).

“I have reviewed it with all the lenders and we have taken a position, studied the judgment. We have got our advocate’s view on the judgment. Now, we have to take the government’s view on how we approach the judgment,” he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.

JSW Steel Limited’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) “illegal” and ordered the latter’s liquidation, four years after the company was acquired by JSW Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The banks will have to refund the money they received from the resolution of Bhushan Steel, for which they must make provisions in the current quarter. Last week, the apex court declaredresolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) “illegal” and ordered the latter’s liquidation, four years after the company was acquired by JSW Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The banks will have to refund the money they received from the resolution of Bhushan Steel, for which they must make provisions in the current quarter.

The two-judge bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma held that the resolution plan was “illegal” and “contrary” to the provisions of the IBC.

JSW Steel completed the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel in March 2021, making it the largest steelmaker in the country. The Sajjan Jindal-led company paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Bhushan Power and Steel, which owed over Rs 47,204.51 crore to the lenders.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank were among the major lenders to Bhushan Power and Steel, which was one of the “dirty dozen” companies referred for corporate insolvency resolution under the IBC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2017.

Since the apex court has quashed the acquisition, lenders must return the money recovered from JSW Steel for acquiring Bhushan Power and Steel. This will require them to make provisions starting this quarter (Q1FY26).

According to brokerage reports, banks have recovered a total of Rs 19,328 crore, with SBI recovering Rs 4,028 crore, Punjab National Bank Rs 3,032 crore, Canara Bank Rs 1,648 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 1,434 crore, and Indian Bank Rs 1,265 crore.

“We believe JSW shall soon file a review petition against this Supreme Court order, shall get a stay order and appeal to a larger bench to hear the case,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a report.

According to a CITI note, banks had released provisions against their Bhushan Power and Steel exposure in Q4FY21, based on a 41 per cent recovery rate. “…We need to weigh the recovered amount of Rs 19,300 crore against the potential liquidation value (if the order is implemented as it is) to assess the net impact for banks in the entire process. Corporate recoveries have aided corporate lenders to report below-average credit cost. Such exceptional cases raise apprehensions about the sustainability of credit cost at low levels,” the note said.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the legal options available to JSW Steel appear limited; however, the liquidation process could face delays due to litigation and result in prolonged adjudication.

On the IDBI Bank stake sale, Nagaraju said the process will be completed this year.

The Centre and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plan to jointly offload a 61 per cent stake in the lender, comprising 30.48 per cent held by the government and 30.24 per cent by LIC.

In January 2023, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) issued an Expression of Interest (EoI). The names of interested bidders were sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for scrutiny. After receiving RBI clearance, the shortlisted bidders were granted access to IDBI Bank’s data room.

Currently, LIC owns 49.24 per cent of IDBI Bank, while the government owns a 45.48 per cent stake in the private sector lender.