Home / Companies / News / DealShare to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 yrs to help MSME partners scale biz

DealShare to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 yrs to help MSME partners scale biz

DealShare's core e-commerce portfolio sources goods and products from more than 500 indigenous brands, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of its product offerings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The founders of DealShare

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

B2B e-commerce firm DealShare plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to help its MSME partners scale up their businesses, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company plans to make investments mainly in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"Not only, we provide MSME partners support in terms of order volume, but also in research and development of their product. We will invest in the inventory that MSME partners will make. This will give them the confidence to increase capacity and invest back. Rs 1,000 crore will be spent within the next five years," Dealshare founder and CO-CEO Sourjyendu Medda said.

DealShare's core e-commerce portfolio sources goods and products from more than 500 indigenous brands, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of its product offerings.

The company supplies products to grocery stores in small towns and cities.

When asked about the impact on a company's business with the masses in the mid to lower-income segment being impacted by inflation, Medda said that the problem with the mass market is not about choices but it is affordability.

"Every time inflation goes up if their income is not growing, the mass market looks to buy less of what they want. We started working with local and regional brands and now we are adding private labels too so that we are able to increase affordability in inflationary situations," he said.

Medda said that DealShare procures directly from product makers and markets them across markets, which helps in lowering the cost of various items.

He said that the company is in the process of doubling its senior managers' team that can sit with MSME partners and help them scale up their business.

Also Read

World MSME Day 2023: Date, Theme, Celebration, Essential Facts about MSME

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

DealShare to invest Rs 1,000 cr in SMEs in 5 yrs, assist its private labels

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report

CCI issues a show-cause notice to Air India on merger with Vistara

Ford cutting several hundred jobs to reduce cost amid transition to EVs

8 gazelles demoted to cheetahs, 9 out of Hurun Unicorn Index 2023

Dealings in shares of at least three Adani companies under Sebi lens

Competition Comm issues show cause notice on Air India-Vistara merger deal

Topics :MSMEecommerceB2B startups

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story