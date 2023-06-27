Dealings in shares of at least three Adani companies under Sebi lens

“At this stage, taking into account the explanations provided by Sebi, supported by empirical data, prima facie, it would not be possible for the committee to conclude that there has been a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation,” the panel had said. It had also stressed that while Sebi was actively collecting data on these transactions, it had to complete its investigation in a time-bound manner. The committee had highlighted that the market had re-priced and re-assessed the Adani stocks. "While they may not have returned to the pre-January 24 levels, they are stable at the newly re-priced level."

The SC, which is scheduled to hear the matter again on July 11, is expected to take up the report submitted by a six-member panel which it had set up in March to look into regulatory failure and breach of laws. Notably, the expert panel, headed by retired SC judge A M Sapre, had found no conclusive evidence of price manipulation in the shares of Adani group companies.