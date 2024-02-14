Home / Companies / News / Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269 cr deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269 cr deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

The project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over a period of four years with the participation of more than 155 industry partners, including MSMEs, the company said

It further said that the Shakti EW System will be installed onboard capital warships of the Indian Navy
Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
The Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment, the ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, it signed the contract with BEL on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment and accessories for the Indian Navy under the Buy (Indian- IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2269.54 cr.

"The Shakti EW System is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. The Shakti EW System is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing countermeasures in dense electromagnetic environment," the ministry said.

It further said that the Shakti EW System will be installed onboard capital warships of the Indian Navy.

"The project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over a period of four years with the participation of more than 155 industry partners, including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,'" it said.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

