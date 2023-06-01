Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran



According to a LiveMint report, SpiceJet has also been directed to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks. The high court's ruling comes as a setback to the airline as it comes amid a battle with aircraft lessors on payments. The Delhi High Court, on Monday, directed low-fare airline SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group.



Maran sued SpiceJet in 2017 for allegedly causing losses by failing to issue convertible warrants and preference shares to him and his KAL Airways, the report said. SpiceJet witnessed a four-fold increase in its earnings to Rs 106.8 crore in the quarter that ended in December. The court's ruling which came out on Monday stemmed from a long-running battle between the Maran family and the current promoter, Ajay Singh, and SpiceJet, over contractual obligations.