Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Judge Anup Jairam Bhambhani today upheld the decision and said that the case calls for 'no interference'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Centre's petition accusing Reliance Industries and its partners of committing an "insidious fraud" and "unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion" by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said.
A Singapore-based three-member tribunal for international arbitration had also announced its decision in favour of the Reliance-led consortium on July 24, 2018. Judge Anup Jairam Bhambhani today upheld the decision and said that the case calls for "no interference".

The Singapore tribunal said that the production sharing contract (PSC) does not prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the production was out of the contract area. It said that the consortium was not liable to pay any dues. Moreover, it had also asked the Centre to pay the consortium $8.3 million as the cost of arbitration.
The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Canada's Niko Resources.

In 2014, the Centre asked RIL to pay $1.47 billion for disgorgement of unjust enrichment by draining and selling the gas from two ONGC blocks that border RIL's block. It said that RIL was not entitled to produce gas from those blocks as it had not asked the Centre's permission for it.
Later the same year, ONGC approached the Delhi High Court, complaining that RIL was producing gas from its blocks.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Three Adani Group firms lose endorsement of UN-backed climate group

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

Topics :Reliance IndustriesDelhi High CourtoilArbitrationBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story