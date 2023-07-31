Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet's plea for relief in dispute with Maran

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to Kalanithi Maran, refusing to set aside a 2018 arbitral award in favour of Maran and KAL Airways.

Maran, chairman and founder of the Sun Group media empire, is a former promoter of SpiceJet and a founder of KAL Airways. The arbitral award’s order had said Kal Airways and Maran are entitled to a refund of Rs 308 crore towards the warrants and a refund of Rs 270 crore towards Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS).

“Furthermore, Kal Airways and Maran were also awarded an interest of 12 per cent towards Pendente lite (while suit is pending) and an interest of 18 per cent from the last date of the due date in terms of the Arbitral Award in case the payments, as directed, to be made by Spicejet and Singh is not made within two months from the date of award,” said statement by Karanjawala & Co, a legal firm that appeared before the High Court for Kal Airways and Maran.

According to media reports, the airline had sought setting aside of the arbitral award and a waiver on the interest.

The dispute between the two sides dates back to 2015 when Maran sold his 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet for a nominal price of Rs 2. Maran approached the Delhi High Court in 2016, alleging breach of agreement by SpiceJet in not issuing him share warrants and preference shares despite fund infusion. The court in 2017 ordered the airline to deposit Rs 579 crore and asked both sides to settle the matter through arbitration. An arbitration tribunal in 2018 awarded Maran Rs 579 crore plus interest.

Appeals were filed by both sides against the arbitration order. Maran also filed an application for enforcement. In September 2020, the High Court ordered SpiceJet to pay Maran Rs 242 crore as interest. The airline moved the Supreme Court in November and secured a stay.

In February this year, the Supreme Court said that SpiceJet’s Rs 270-crore bank guarantee should be encashed and the airline should pay Rs 75 crore towards interest within three months. In May, Maran approached the High Court seeking payment from the airline.

The Supreme Court in July asked SpiceJet to pay the entire arbitral amount after the airline did not follow the deadline given in February.