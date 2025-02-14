Texmaco, Trinity Group ink global supply pact to boost rail solutions

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a global supply and services agreement with US-based Trinity Rail Group LLC to strengthen collaboration in rolling stock manufacturing and technology integration.

Under the pact, Texmaco will serve as a key supplier of rolling stock components, including foundry products, for North America and other global markets.

Trinity will provide advanced technology solutions to co-develop next-generation rolling stock designed for higher payloads, catering to Indian Railways, private players, and international clients.

As part of the agreement, the companies will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Faridabad to drive innovation in rail technology. The partnership will also explore new business opportunities beyond India and North America, with focus on developing new freight car designs, according to a release.

This collaboration with Trinity Rail Group is a landmark achievement for Texmaco and the Indian rail industry. By leveraging Trinity's advanced technologies, we aim to revolutionise rolling stock manufacturing with high-performance and sustainable solutions, Texmaco Vice Chairman and Executive Director Indrajit Mookerjee said.

Trinity Rail Group's Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Dan Anderson, said the alliance aligns with the company's vision of driving innovation in freight transportation. By combining our technology with Texmaco's expertise, we are set to deliver superior rail solutions that will redefine freight mobility, he said.