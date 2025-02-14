Hyundai India completes 25 years of exports; crosses 3.7 million mark

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has completed 25 years of exports from India, emerging as one of the largest exporters of passenger vehicles from the country, with cumulative exports exceeding 3.7 million units.

The company began exports in 1999 and has covered over 150 nations. It currently exports to more than 60 countries. The globally acclaimed Hyundai i10 family has surpassed 1.5 million exports, while the popular Verna family has crossed 500,000 units on a cumulative basis.

In CY24, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru were the largest export markets for HMIL by volume. Hyundai exported a total of 158,686 vehicles during the year.

“Hyundai Motor India Limited proudly stands as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis. Having exported over 3.7 million units over the last 25 years, HMIL has earned significant forex for the nation while putting India on the world map for its manufacturing strength. This is a testimony to the growing trust in Indian engineering and the popularity of Indian craftsmanship worldwide. Aiming to become the largest export hub for Hyundai outside South Korea, we aspire to continue our growth trajectory in the coming years. Aligned with our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ our commitment to serving global customers with a wide range of smart mobility solutions will continue to strengthen as we reinforce our focus on Make in India, Made for the World," said Unsoo Kim, managing director, HMIL.

HMIL also surpassed 1 million cumulative exports to Africa and began exporting the Hyundai Exter to South Africa in 2024. The Exter, manufactured exclusively by HMIL, is the eighth Made in India model for the South African market.

Over the years, some of Hyundai’s most popular models, including the Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Exter and i10, have gained traction in overseas markets, helping Hyundai Motor India achieve this export milestone.