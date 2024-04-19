Dell expects new hiring, economic growth to drive commercial PC sales

PC maker Dell Technologies is banking on new hirings, replacements and growth in the Indian economy to drive sales of its commercial devices this fiscal, a senior company said.

While speaking at the launch of a new commercial personal computers portfolio, Dell Technologies India, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Indrajit Belgundi said that faster technology adoption is another factor that will drive sales of commercial devices unveiled by the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Every year new students are joining the workforce. Refresh cycle is also coming in. New version of technology is now coming in and many customers who took devices during the pandemic are now looking to upgrade. Also, India's GDP is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent. I personally think the opportunity for us to grow will be higher than that GDP growth," Belgundi said.

The company unveiled five new models under Latitude portfolio at the starting price range of Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 2.61 lakh.

Dell also unveiled a laptop under Precision series at a starting price of Rs 2.19 lakh apiece.

"We see significant demand for right solutions in the market and therefore we are seeing high demand for our devices. Technology adoption is very fast in India which is another factor that drive growth for our devices," Belgundi said.