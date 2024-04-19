Home / Companies / News / State-owned Canara Bank fixes record date of May 15 for stock split

State-owned Canara Bank fixes record date of May 15 for stock split

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has fixed May 15 as record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for stock split.

The stock split is being done with an objective to improve liquidity of the stock.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In February, the bank's board had approved splitting existing shares of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its go-ahead for stock split on April 16, 2024, it said.

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

The government owns 62.93 per cent stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest.

Also Read

Disinvestments slow, but govt keeps earning dividends from state-run firms

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Net profit drops 21% to Rs 2,038 crore

FSSAI to probe composition of Nestle's Cerelac baby cereals sold in India

NBCC planning to set up its own NBFC to help save over $100 million

Aurionpro Solutions to acquire 67% stake in Mumbai-based start-up Arya.ai

CCPA asks FSSAI to probe claim of Nestle adding sugar to baby products

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Canara BankStock Split

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story