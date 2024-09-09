Delta unveils new HQ in Bengaluru to boost local power, IoT capabilities

Delta, a Bengaluru-based IoT smart green solutions provider, has inaugurated its new LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold-certified headquarters and a global R&D centre. The new facility in Bengaluru will significantly expand Delta's research capabilities, with plans to hire up to 750 R&D engineers over the next three years, as per the company statement.

Delta expands its Indian footprint with a 61,000-square-metre green HQ in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, accommodating up to 3,000 management, R&D, and engineering professionals. Moreover, the company plans to strengthen its capabilities in developing smart, energy-saving high-voltage power management solutions for telecom, data centres, EV charging, and energy storage applications, as well as IoT and AI-related software, through hiring.

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, said, "Our new India HQs building and Bengaluru R&D centre not only enhance Delta’s capabilities in India, but also strengthen our global footprint. This milestone underscores our investment in India's growing technological landscape and aligns with our company's 'India for India' talent initiative, which aims to foster local innovation to also serve customers worldwide.”

Delta further highlighted that the new LEED Gold-certified HQ and R&D Centre in Bengaluru features a 480 square metre showroom showcasing cuttiedge IoT-based green solutions. The facility boasts a 593 kilowatt (kW) solar PV (photovoltaic) system, generating over 650,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, and 82 CP2000 series variable frequency drives for energy optimisation.

In addition, the facility houses a 300kW data centre operating with an annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) as low as 1.4. Moreover, it has fixed dome network cameras from Delta’s surveillance subsidiary VIVOTEK to optimise the security of the new building.

"This new R&D centre reflects our vision for the future. It is designed to be a hub for innovation, focusing on the latest advancements in power electronics while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. We believe this facility will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India.

Further, Delta Electronics India, Tata Motors Ltd (Commercial Vehicle - EV), and ThunderPlus Solutions Private Limited have signed an MoU to install up to 250 new fast charging stations for light commercial vehicles across 50 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, and other cities.