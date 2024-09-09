Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hinduja Group's IIHL files documents to raise Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs

The proceeds will be used to part fund the acquisition of RCAP, while the other leg of the transaction to complete the process for Rs 4,300 crore is parallelly underway

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has filed the NCD offer document with the BSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
Hinduja Group firm IIHL, the successful resolution applicant for takeover of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCAP), on Monday filed offer documents to raise Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to sources.

The proceeds will be used to part fund the acquisition of RCAP, while the other leg of the transaction to complete the process for Rs 4,300 crore is parallelly underway which will be subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of formalities by the administrator, sources said.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has filed the NCD offer document with the BSE.

The NCD -- with a duration of 3.5 years -- is expected to open for subscription early next week, sources said.

IIHL has already brought its equity component of Rs 2,750 crore for the transaction, which has been deposited in a designated account of the Committee of Creditors, under the supervision of NCLT.

The NCLT Mumbai on February 27, 2024, approved IIHL's Rs 9,650-crore resolution plan for the debt-ridden financial firm.

In November 2021, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company.

The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company.

Reliance Capital had a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, and four applicants had initially bid with resolution plans. However, the committee of creditors rejected all four plans for lower bid values and a challenge mechanism was initiated in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated.


First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

