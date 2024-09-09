Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Monday said it has inked initial pacts with SJVN and GMR Energy for the development and implementation of the 900 MW Upper Karnali hydro-electric project in Nepal.

This collaboration aims to enhance regional energy security through the development of renewable energy infrastructure, a statement said.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA, said, Our investment in this important hydropower project underscores IREDA's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives. This collaboration not only accelerates the development of Nepal's hydropower sector but also strengthens regional energy cooperation, supporting our shared goal of sustainable growth.