Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

IREDA
The project holds strategic importance for IREDA, as it will help harness Nepal's vast hydropower potential. | Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Monday said it has inked initial pacts with SJVN and GMR Energy for the development and implementation of the 900 MW Upper Karnali hydro-electric project in Nepal.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA, said, Our investment in this important hydropower project underscores IREDA's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives. This collaboration not only accelerates the development of Nepal's hydropower sector but also strengthens regional energy cooperation, supporting our shared goal of sustainable growth.

The project holds strategic importance for IREDA, as it will help harness Nepal's vast hydropower potential while reinforcing IREDA's dedication to renewable energy development.


First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

