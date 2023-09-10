Home / Companies / News / Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India

Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India

The DGCA told the airline to remove this confusion so that there is a clear line of communication between the regulator, accountable manager and chief of flight safety

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India (A-I) to establish a clear chain of command to tackle matters related to safety, officials told Business Standard.

The regulator issued this direction after the airline violated safety standards twice in the last couple of months.

Currently, there is some “confusion” within the airline about who is handling safety matters, with Rajeev Gupta as “chief of flight safety” and Henry Donohoe as “head of safety, security, and quality,” according to DGCA officials.

Gupta took charge in December last year, while Donohoe took over a month earlier.

The DGCA told the airline to remove this confusion so that there is a clear line of communication between the regulator, accountable manager and chief of flight safety.

Air India’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Campbell Wilson is the accountable manager.

“This clear chain of command will help in quickly resolving issues related to safety,” an official noted.

In response to Business Standard’s queries, the Air India spokesperson said the chief of flight safety is approved by the DGCA and has direct access to the accountable manager.

“In accordance with the extant DGCA approval, which was granted a year ago, Gupta has full responsibility for flight safety at A-I. Donohoe is employed at the corporate level to strengthen and align safety practices across group airlines. His role is complementary and has no impediment on the functions of the head of flight safety,” the spokesperson added.

There have been two major safety violations at Air India in the last couple of months. In the first instance, a two-member team from the regulator conducted an inspection on July 25-26 at the airline’s head office in Gurugram.

The team found that A-I was supposed to conduct internal safety checks in 13 areas. These include cargo, ramp, and cabin surveillance, but it allegedly fabricated reports in all 13 cases. The DGCA is currently investigating the matter.

In the second instance, the regulator — two weeks ago — suspended Air India’s approved training organisation (ATO) licence. This halted operations for both its simulators —the Boeing simulator in Mumbai and the Airbus simulator in Hyderabad. This action was taken due to lapses identified during a spot check conducted by the regulator.

Consequently, the certification and licence renewal processes for Air India’s pilots were suspended after DGCA’s intervention.

On September 7, the DGCA conditionally reactivated Air India’s ATO licence for 30 days after the airline rectified the deficiencies found during the spot check.

The regulator has instructed the airline to conduct an internal audit of its simulators within this 30-day period and submit a report. Air India has already initiated this audit.

All pilots are required to undergo compulsory licence renewals every six months using a simulator. They must also complete annual certification courses, including instrument rating, ground training refresher, and aviation security, using a simulator.

Failure to undertake these certification courses and licence renewals prevents a pilot from operating a commercial flight.

As of August 1, Air India had 74 Airbus planes and 53 Boeing aircraft in its fleet, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

In February, Air India placed an order for 470 planes, with 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. This order represents the world’s second-largest single-tranche aircraft purchase.

The Boeing order includes 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787s, and 10 B777s.

The Airbus order comprises 210 A320 family aircraft and 40 A350 planes.

The A350, B777, and B787 are wide-body aircraft with larger fuel tanks. They can cover long distances, such as India-North America routes.

The Tata group assumed control of Air India in January the previous year. In 2022-23, Air India’s net loss increased by 19.16 per cent to Rs 11,387.96 crore. Last month, Air India unveiled its new logo and livery, featuring red, gold, and violet colours.




Topics :Air IndiaIndian aviationAviation sectorDGCA

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

