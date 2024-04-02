Home / Companies / News / DGCA asks Vistara to send daily report on flight cancellations, delays

DGCA asks Vistara to send daily report on flight cancellations, delays

On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to non-availability of crew and many flights were delayed

Vistara
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations as well as delays, and is also monitoring the situation to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers.

The move comes against the backdrop of non-availability of pilots forcing Vistara to cancel a significant number of flights in recent days.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.

The officials of the DGCA are also monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with requirements for providing facilities to passengers in case of flight cancellations and delays.

This is to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to non-availability of crew and many flights were delayed.

Vistara, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, has temporarily decided to cut flights amid crew issues.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

