Home / Companies / News / Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

DGCA asks cash-strapped airline to also provide details pilots and other personnel

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s aviation regulator has given Go First up to 30 days to submit a comprehensive revival plan, after the airline filed for insolvency and suspended flights on May 2.
 
Go First was served a show cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation  on May 8. On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary insolvency petition.

The airline, in its response to DGCA’s notice, said on Wednesday that it should be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan.
Accordingly, DGCA asked the airline to submit within 30 days a comprehensive plan for sustainable reviving operations. "The airline has been asked to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for sustainable revival of operations," said DGCA in a statement.

Go First operated around 200 flights daily before suspending operations. The airline has 54 aircraft of which 28 are grounded due to engine woes.
Lessors have also moved the Delhi High Court and NCLT seeking to secure their aircraft after the airline was given a moratorium. Lessors have already terminated leases of 45 of 54 aircraft in Go First fleet.

Earlier in May, a senior Go First executive had said the airline has access to Rs 300 crore of funds and expects to start operations as soon as possible. This includes around Rs 208 crore of pre-sanctioned loan which can be disbursed following approval from committee of creditors.

Also Read

15% of pilots in India are women, 3 times more than global average: DGCA

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

'No definite timeline for resuming operations', Go First tells DGCA

Hear borrowers before declaring accounts 'fraud': Supreme Court

Air India didn't report second peeing incident to DGCA; notice issued

Spicejet insolvency: NCLT defers hearing of plea by Aircastle to June 1

TTK Prestige posts 26% drop in Q4 profit as cookware demand weakens

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

HC judge rejects pleas by Go First's lessors for release of leased planes

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Topics :DGCAIndian aviation

First Published: May 25 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story