Home / Companies / News / DGCA renews Jet Airways Air Operator Certificate with conditions: Official

DGCA renews Jet Airways Air Operator Certificate with conditions: Official

Earlier in the day, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the bankrupt airline said in a statement that the DGCA has renewed the airline's AOC

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has renewed with conditions the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways until September 3, a senior official said on Monday.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways stopped flying on April 17, 2019.

The AOC was re-issued on May 20, 2022. However, since the airline did not start operations, it expired on May 19 this year.

"DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has extended the AOC in respect of Jet Airways for a period up to 03.09.2023 only for the limited purpose of completing the ongoing CIRP," said the official.

The extension of AOC, however, is subject to certain conditions, he said.

Earlier in the day, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the bankrupt airline said in a statement that the DGCA has renewed the airline's AOC.

Last week, JKC announced the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline's accountable manager.

Earlier this month, two whole-time directors and a non-executive director were appointed at Jet Airways.

The conditional extension of the AOC has been granted considering that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the appellate tribunal NCLAT "have granted extension(s)/exclusion(s) of time for implementation of the approved Resolution Plan up to 03.09.2023," the DGCA official said.

As part of the conditions, Jet Airways will be required to undergo re-certification in accordance with the procedure contained in CAP 3100, as applicable for issuance of AOC and demonstrate compliance of all the applicable regulatory requirements afresh before commencement of flight operations, the official stated.

Besides, Jet Airways will submit a firm action plan for the revival of operations after the company is taken over by the SRA (successful resolution applicant) in accordance with the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

JKC emerged as the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways after an insolvency resolution process. However, the ownership transfer to JKC is yet to happen amid persisting differences between JKC and the lenders of the airline.

In its statement, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) said it has "successfully obtained renewal for AOC of Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023".

The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the Indian aviation regulator in the revival of Jet Airways, it added.

According to the statement, JKC remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success.

"JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," it added.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways shares bolt 5% as DCGA renews its air operator certificate

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

DGCA renews air operator certificate of cash-strapped Jet Airways

Pawan Munjal's Exponent unveils 15-minute charging tech for EV industry

State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds at 7.54%

Paytm Chief Vijay Shekhar seeks PLI scheme for payment segment devices

Tata Industries reports Rs 2,043 crore loss on Tata Unistore sale

After Sequoia split, India's Peak XV to hold CEOs meet for first time

Topics :Jet AirwaysDGCAcivil aviation sector

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story