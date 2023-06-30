Home / Companies / News / DGCA to conduct special audit of crisis-hit Go First facilities on July 4-6

DGCA to conduct special audit of crisis-hit Go First facilities on July 4-6

The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6.

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official said.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights

AirAsia integrates pilot flight duty logbook with DGCA's eGCA platform

Airlines in India to add 100 aircraft per year to fly 412 mn passengers

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Apple's 'China Plus One' key driver of Tamil Nadu's electronic export boom

Twitter's challenge to govt order part of Dorsey's fiction creation: MoS IT

Online gaming platform Zupee announces Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador

VC firm Good Capital launches $50 mn fund to back start-ups leveraging AI

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

Topics :DGCAairline industryAviation industryInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story