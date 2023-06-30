ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

ABB India on Friday said it will provide electrification and automation systems for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India) advanced steel cold rolling mill (CRM) in Hazira, Gujarat.

The contract comes through John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the project, ABB India said in a regulatory filing.

"ABB India is providing advanced electrification and automation systems, including the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) and associated equipment and components, to support enhanced energy efficiency, optimised zinc consumption and high levels of corrosion resistance throughout the steel production process," it said.

This will support AM/NS India in its bid to reach greater levels of sustainability at Hazira. The new CRM with advanced processing lines is due to be commissioned in 2024, the company said.

"The new processing lines are designed to produce new-age value-added steel, embedding the most demanding quality standards. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for high-end steel while also enhancing our portfolio of value-added, sustainable steel," Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

John Cockerill India Ltd is in the design, manufacture, erection and commissioning of cold rolling mill complexes, processing lines, chemical equipment, industrial furnaces and auxiliary equipment for the worldwide steel industry.