Online gaming platform Zupee announces Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador

Online gaming platform Zupee announced comedian Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador as it seeks to expand its presence in the industry. Earlier, the platform had also signed a celebrity association with Salman Khan.
Zupee also announced its campaign "India Ka Apna Game" to celebrate the popularity of Ludo, "honouring its strong connection among the masses, while further extending the platform's outreach".
The campaign's objective is to evoke a deep-rooted affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative goes beyond just fostering a spirit of enjoyment and thrill, it also aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.
Kapil Sharma said, "I am delighted to be a part of Zupee, a brand that shares my passion for gaming. Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry."
Dilsher Singh Malhi, the chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Zupee added, "Kapil Sharma, one of India's most beloved entertainers, joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapill truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the "India Ka Apna Game" campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honouring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation."
In addition to Kapil Sharma, the campaign also includes sports personalities including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Indian hockey player Sardar Singh, Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat.