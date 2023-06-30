Online gaming platform Zupee announces Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador



Zupee also announced its campaign "India Ka Apna Game" to celebrate the popularity of Ludo, "honouring its strong connection among the masses, while further extending the platform's outreach". Online gaming platform Zupee announced comedian Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador as it seeks to expand its presence in the industry. Earlier, the platform had also signed a celebrity association with Salman Khan.



Kapil Sharma said, "I am delighted to be a part of Zupee, a brand that shares my passion for gaming. Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry." The campaign's objective is to evoke a deep-rooted affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative goes beyond just fostering a spirit of enjoyment and thrill, it also aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.