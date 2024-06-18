Home / Companies / News / Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar KK as MD & CEO for 3-year tenure

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar KK as MD & CEO for 3-year tenure

Ajith Kumar KK will take charge on June 20, Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing

Unclaimed shares in banks caught in legal limbo
Dhanlaxmi Bank will seek approval of the shareholders for the said appointment. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Ajith Kumar KK as Managing Director (MD) of the bank.

He will take charge on June 20, Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The board at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ajith Kumar KK as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from June 20, 2024, and on such remuneration as approved by RBI vide letter dated April 18, it said.

The bank will seek approval of the shareholders for the said appointment within the prescribed time period in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI regulations, it said.

He is a seasoned banker with over 36 years of experience with the Federal Bank in various facets of banking including Credit, Human Resources, Business, Branch Banking etc.

He is presently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of president, it said.

Also Read

Raising capital may be priority for incoming Dhanlaxmi Bank's CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank's CEO to continue till the successor assumes charge

From books to uniforms: How Kerala schools are embracing gender neutrality

Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, says IMD: Here is what it means

Dhanlaxmi Bank at 9-yr high, hits 10% upper circuit; zooms 69% in two weeks

State-run Coal India exploring lithium assets in Argentina with US company

BPCL to invest Rs 1,400 cr to set up sustainable aviation fuel facilities

HUDCO raises $200 mn from overseas lenders for its foray into loan market

Adani Ports leads global peers in market value as cargo volumes surge

Vodafone Idea seeks Rs 23,000 crore term loan to boost 4G and 5G rollouts

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIDhanlaxmi BankPrivate banksBankerKeralaCEO

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story