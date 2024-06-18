Home / Companies / News / HUDCO raises $200 mn from overseas lenders for its foray into loan market

HUDCO raises $200 mn from overseas lenders for its foray into loan market

The state-run body has raised the five-year money as part of its inaugural 'social loan', Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) said

loan, electricity, power industry
The inaugural social loan will enable further expansion of HUDCO's social housing platform. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has raised $200 million (JPY 30 billion) in its maiden foray into the syndicated loan market, its arranger said on Tuesday.

The state-run body has raised the five-year money as part of its inaugural "social loan", Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deal, led by SMBC's Singapore branch, saw an oversubscription with a total of nine lenders, and was upsized from its original launch size of JPY 15 billion to JPY 30 billion after exercising the greenshoe option, an official statement said.

The inaugural social loan will enable further expansion of HUDCO's social housing platform to improve the quality of life for the Indian community and enhance infrastructure facilities in urban areas, the statement said.

SMBC acted as the sole mandated lead arranger, book runner and social loan coordinator.

"We look forward to expanding our reach to the underserved communities and strengthening the local community's access to resources," Hiroyuki Mesaki, country head of SMBC India, said.

SMBC India's chief business officer Rakesh Garg said the financing sets new benchmarks and paves the way for more Indian companies to tap into the Japanese Yen loan markets.

HUDCO's chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshreshta said the body anticipates a surge in demand for its services given the government's focus on infrastructure-led growth.

"The substantial increase in infrastructure outlay signals significant growth prospects," he said, adding that the deal helps diversify the resource base and optimise costs.

Also Read

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai pitch and weather report

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE head-to-head, New York weather prediction

IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

Adani Ports leads global peers in market value as cargo volumes surge

Vodafone Idea seeks Rs 23,000 crore term loan to boost 4G and 5G rollouts

Vivo to open India's largest smartphone plant in Greater Noida next month

Coca Cola proposes $1 billion deal to top four Indian business families

Q4 margin show and recovery hopes drive gains in Campus Activewear

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HUDCOHUDCO shareshome loan ratefundingsJapanIndia's growth projection

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story