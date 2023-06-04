Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Guwahati Airport

A Dibrugarh-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were also on board flight 6E2652 when it made an emergency landing at Guwahati airport.

Teli told ANI over the phone, "He is still at Guwahati airport after the flight made an emergency landing following a technical glitch."

"I was on the flight along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla. Today I have a schedule of three meetings in Duliajan, Tingkhong and Tinsukia. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before landing at Dibrugarh airport and back at Guwahati airport and making an emergency landing. We are all safe. The authorities told us that, that flight will not run again," Teli added.

On the other hand, the airport authority also confirmed about the emergency landing of the Dibrugarh-bound Indigo flight.