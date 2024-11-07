Dietician consultations up 70%, pet spending rises 63%: Razorpay report

This Diwali, Indians showered love on their pets, splurging on treats, toys, and even spa days. Gardening enthusiasts nurtured their green spaces, investing in garden supplies to create serene and beautiful environments, according to the Diwali Trends report by payments and banking platform Razorpay.

This report is an analysis and comparison of over 900 million online and offline transactions conducted across Razorpay’s payment gateway (PG) and point of sale (POS) platforms between 2023 and 2024. The insights are based on purchasing trends and patterns from the two months leading up to Diwali each year: September 1 to November 1, 2024, versus September 12 to November 12, 2023.

“From indulging in culinary delights to exploring new destinations, we Indians embraced a holistic approach to life, blending tradition with innovation,” said Rahul Kothari, chief operating officer, Razorpay.

Key insights from the report include:

· Diwali Delights for Pets: This Diwali, Indians showed a remarkable 63 per cent increase in spending on pet products compared to last year’s Diwali season. From tasty treats to cosy beds, furry companions were affectionately pampered, highlighting India’s deepening bond with pets.

· Nurturing Nature: Gardening enthusiasts embraced the festive spirit, with spending on garden supplies soaring 2.5 times compared to last year’s Diwali season. Indians invested in creating lush and serene green spaces at home, reflecting a growing trend of seeking solace and joy in nature.

· Balancing Entertainment and Knowledge: Compared to last year’s Diwali season, book purchases rose by 50 per cent, and over-the-top (OTT) platform transactions surged by 56 per cent, reflecting a rising desire for knowledge and entertainment.

More From This Section

· Fitness: This festive season saw a rise in health and fitness awareness across India, with dietician consultations spiking by 70 per cent and fitness equipment sales up by 27 per cent compared to last year’s Diwali season.

· Travel and Food: Compared to last year’s Diwali season, online flight bookings witnessed a 3.2-fold increase, and accommodation bookings jumped by 27 per cent, highlighting the nation's desire to explore new horizons. Online clothing purchases surged 2.7 times as people embraced festive attire. Adding sparkle to the festivities, online jewellery and watch transactions rose by 35 per cent, while an evolving omnichannel experience drove a 51 per cent rise in offline transactions at jewellery stores. Meanwhile, a craving for festive feasts sparked a 41 per cent surge in online food orders, and the “dine and delight” rush led to a 23 per cent increase in offline transactions at restaurants.