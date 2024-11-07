Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

Located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the climate fund will extend debt financing to growth-stage companies operating in different sectors

It will focus on businesses innovating in the circular economy, water segment and adaptation technologies. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
NBFC firm Northern Arc on Thursday said it has secured $ 65 million from global development banks for maiden climate fund through its fund management arm, Northern Arc Investments IFSC Trust.

The climate fund gets commitment of $50 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and $ 15 million from OeEB, the official Development Bank of the Republic of Austria, Northern Arc said in a statement.

Located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the climate fund will extend debt financing to growth-stage companies operating in sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential solar energy, energy efficiency, green buildings and materials, e-mobility, and sustainable agriculture, it said.

Additionally, it will focus on businesses innovating in the circular economy, water segment and adaptation technologies that seek to reduce environmental impact and promote long-term resilience, it said.

The fund aligns with India's broader climate goals, particularly its push towards renewable energy and sustainable practices, reinforcing Northern Arc's commitment to helping the country meet its emissions reduction targets, it said.

Topics :Climate ChangeNorthern Arc CapitalGIFT City

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

