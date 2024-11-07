Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

This is not an uncommon practice and Truecaller will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, the company said

Truecaller
Truecaller
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Income-Tax Department Thursday carried out searches at offices of global caller ID platform Truecaller on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The Stockholm-headquartered company said it was cooperating with the investigators.

Tax officials said the searches were aimed to gather detailed information and check documents in connection with certain charges of tax evasion including those pertaining to transfer pricing (TP) issues.

According to the company's website, Truecaller has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in India.

The company said in a public statement that "On Thursday 7 November 2024, Truecaller's India offices were visited by Indian Tax officials."  "Truecaller are currently assisting the authorities to the full extent at our offices. This came without prior notice and Truecaller are currently awaiting official confirmation and communication from the tax departments," it said.

This is not an uncommon practice and Truecaller will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, the company said.

More From This Section

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

Nissan to axe 9,000 jobs, cut production on weak China and US sales

SECI debars Reliance Power from future tenders for the next three years

Macrotech buys Bain Capital's stake in 3 logistics park cos for Rs 307 cr

Swiggy confident of growth, emphasises strength in consumer insight

With regards to taxation, the Swedish company added, as a publicly-listed company, our practices are entirely transparent.

"Truecaller would like to reiterate that Truecaller is not subject to any tax investigation in India outside the routine tax audits.

"Truecaller's group financial statements have always received an unqualified audit opinion. Truecaller has always paid all taxes due in India and all regions where it operates," it said.

The company said its transfer pricing policy for its intra-group transactions is consistent with the internationally accepted arm's length standard, as has been informed earlier.

"The purpose is to ensure that Truecaller pays tax in a way that is correct from the perspective of both the Swedish and the Indian tax authorities.

"The policy is continuously independently reviewed to ensure that it meets the tax law requirements of both countries," the company said.

Its website said Truecaller is "loved by around 425 million monthly active users around the world, who trust the Android and iOS apps to identify numbers and block spam".

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Truecaller introduces 'Auto-Block Spam': What is it, how it works, and more

CCI rejects plea accusing Google of sharing contact data with Truecaller

Truecaller, HDFC ERGO tie up for insurance product to safeguard subscribers

No competition law violations found; complaint junked against Google India

Truecaller introduces AI Call Scanner feature on Android app: How it works

Topics :Truecaller Truecaller spam callsTruecaller Update

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story