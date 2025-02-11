Disbursed Rs 2,026 cr to Sahara cooperative societies' depositors: Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed Parliament that Rs 2,025.75 crore has been disbursed to 11.61 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies as of January 28 this year.

Shah, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said this disbursement is facilitated through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal, which was established following a Supreme Court order on March 29, 2023, aimed at assisting legitimate depositors in reclaiming their funds.

Presently, payment up to Rs 50,000 is being disbursed to each genuine depositor against verified claims through Aadhaar-seeded bank account.

Further, in case of any deficiency found in the application of the depositor, the same is being conveyed to them for resubmission of the application through the resubmission portal that was launched on November 15, 2023.

The ministry is taking all possible steps for payment to the genuine depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies, he added.