Home / Companies / News / Disney shareholders back CEO Robert Iger, rebuff activist shareholders

Disney shareholders back CEO Robert Iger, rebuff activist shareholders

The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to complete a successful CEO succession at Disney and align management pay with performance

Image: Bloomberg
AP Burbank
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Disney shareholders rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger, voting Wednesday to rebuff activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, who had sought seats on the company's board.

The company had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to complete a successful CEO succession at Disney and align management pay with performance.

Disney announced in November 2022 that Bob Iger would come back to the company as its CEO to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure had been marked by clashes, missteps and weakening financial performance.

Iger was Disney's public face for 15 years as chief executive before handing the job off to Chapek in 2020, a stretch in which Iger compiled a string of victories lauded in the entertainment industry and by Disney fans. But his second run at the job has not won him similar accolades.

Also Read

Have no regrets about returning, despite challenges, says Disney's Iger

Disney to keep TV stations, says CEO Bob Iger, in reversal from July

Elon Musk lashes out again at Bob Iger after Disney pulls ads from X

In search for its next CEO, Disney board focuses on four divisional heads

Disney faces charges of up to $2.4 billion due to Star India's removal

Calcutta HC admits petition filed by Tata Steel over loan waiver from SDF

Blackstone to invest $2 bn annually in India with primary focus on infra

Amazon web services slashes hundreds of jobs as part of cost-cutting drive

Aon completes transaction to acquire Global Insurance Brokers in India

Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of biz in India, Gulf region

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :disneyentertainment sectorDisney India

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story