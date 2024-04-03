Home / Companies / News / Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of biz in India, Gulf region

Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of biz in India, Gulf region

The Moopen family has retained a 35 per cent stake alongside management and operational rights, it added

In the Indian operations, the Moopen family continues to hold 41.88 per cent stake, the healthcare firm stated.
Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has completed the separation of its India and GCC businesses.

Under the separation plan, a consortium of investors led by Fajr Capital, a sovereign-backed private equity firm, has acquired a 65 per cent stake in Aster GCC, the company said in a statement.

"The transaction has now concluded, pursuant to which Affinity Holdings Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) has received a cash consideration of $907.6 million," the healthcare firm said.

In November 2023, Aster DM Healthcare had obtained board approvals to separate its Gulf and India businesses.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

