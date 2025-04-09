Home / Companies / News / Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dixon Technologies and the government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai

New HP EliteBook laptops for businesses
This manufacturing facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs
Shine Jacob
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Soon, one of the largest laptop makers in the world, HP Inc, is set to manufacture laptops in Tamil Nadu through its partnership with leading contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies.
 
On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dixon Technologies and the government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, where they will be manufacturing laptops.
 
"We are building a $100 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem — and every factory we launch is a step closer to that dream. Welcome to Tamil Nadu, Dixon, HP and all the other brands whose devices will now be manufactured here in TN," said TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Tamil Nadu.
 
This facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs. "Dixon’s leadership acknowledged what we’ve always believed: Tamil Nadu’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and above all, ease of doing business at a fast pace make it the most attractive destination for manufacturing in India," he added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

JSW Neo Energy acquires 4.7 GW green energy platform from O2 Power

Late entry into 5G services allowing cost efficiency: Vodafone Idea

Premium

French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

Audio giant Bose invests Rs 173 cr in India's wearables brand Noise

Topics :LaptopsTamil NaduDixonDixon Technologies

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story