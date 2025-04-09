Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Soon, one of the largest laptop makers in the world, HP Inc, is set to manufacture laptops in Tamil Nadu through its partnership with leading contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies.

On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dixon Technologies and the government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, where they will be manufacturing laptops.

"We are building a $100 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem — and every factory we launch is a step closer to that dream. Welcome to Tamil Nadu, Dixon, HP and all the other brands whose devices will now be manufactured here in TN," said TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Tamil Nadu.

This facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs. "Dixon’s leadership acknowledged what we’ve always believed: Tamil Nadu’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and above all, ease of doing business at a fast pace make it the most attractive destination for manufacturing in India," he added.