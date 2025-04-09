Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced plans to cut 1,600 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a transformation programme, as it battles escalating costs amidst economic uncertainty.
Tata Steel's Netherlands operations were impacted in FY24 due to a delay in the relining of one of the blast furnaces. In FY25, liquid steel production volumes were near capacity at 6.75 million tonnes per annum.
However, challenging demand conditions in Europe—driven by geopolitical developments, trade and supply chain disruptions, and escalating energy costs—have affected operating costs and financial performance, Tata Steel said in a statement.
The company said it was committed to ensuring that its Netherlands operations achieve their potential of being one of the most competitive, successful, and efficient in Europe.
To achieve this, Tata Steel Nederland (TSN) has adopted a comprehensive transformation programme built on a multi-pronged approach of maximising production efficiencies, lowering fixed costs, and optimising product mix and margins, it said.
The reorganisation is expected to lead to the loss of 1,600 management and support function roles. The total workforce of TSN is approximately 12,000 employees across Europe, of which 9,000 are at the IJmuiden site.
Tata Steel on Wednesday submitted a Request for Advice on the transformation plan to the Central Works Council, and trade unions have been informed. The Central Works Council is a group consisting of Tata Steel Nederland employees.
The company said that over the coming weeks, an effective and comprehensive consultation process will be conducted on the proposed changes.
T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel and chairman of the supervisory board of Tata Steel Nederland, said in a statement, “We are working closely with the Dutch government and other stakeholders and are in constructive discussions about our joint investments in the Green Steel plan going forward.”
“This transformation is a building block towards this future, where we ensure that TSN has the required robust operating and financial profile enabling it to move towards its future as one of the best and most sustainable steel companies in Europe,” he added.
In an investor call, Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel, said that the company was proactively taking measures to ensure that the operations remain “fit for purpose” and “fit for the transition” and continue to generate positive cash flows.
Highlighting the challenging operating environment in Europe, he said that elevated energy and carbon costs have weighed on steel spot spreads over the last couple of years. Steel spot spreads in Q3 were at multi-year lows of about 170 euros per tonne versus average historical levels of about 240 euros per tonne.
As part of the transformation programme, total cost improvements vis-à-vis FY25 in FY26 are expected to be in excess of 500 million euros. The people cost part will flow in this year and also on a full-year basis in FY27.