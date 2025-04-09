Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced plans to cut 1,600 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a transformation programme, as it battles escalating costs amidst economic uncertainty.

Tata Steel's Netherlands operations were impacted in FY24 due to a delay in the relining of one of the blast furnaces. In FY25, liquid steel production volumes were near capacity at 6.75 million tonnes per annum.

However, challenging demand conditions in Europe—driven by geopolitical developments, trade and supply chain disruptions, and escalating energy costs—have affected operating costs and financial performance, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company said it was committed to ensuring that its Netherlands operations achieve their potential of being one of the most competitive, successful, and efficient in Europe.

To achieve this, Tata Steel Nederland (TSN) has adopted a comprehensive transformation programme built on a multi-pronged approach of maximising production efficiencies, lowering fixed costs, and optimising product mix and margins, it said. The reorganisation is expected to lead to the loss of 1,600 management and support function roles. The total workforce of TSN is approximately 12,000 employees across Europe, of which 9,000 are at the IJmuiden site. Tata Steel on Wednesday submitted a Request for Advice on the transformation plan to the Central Works Council, and trade unions have been informed. The Central Works Council is a group consisting of Tata Steel Nederland employees.

The company said that over the coming weeks, an effective and comprehensive consultation process will be conducted on the proposed changes. T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel and chairman of the supervisory board of Tata Steel Nederland, said in a statement, "We are working closely with the Dutch government and other stakeholders and are in constructive discussions about our joint investments in the Green Steel plan going forward." "This transformation is a building block towards this future, where we ensure that TSN has the required robust operating and financial profile enabling it to move towards its future as one of the best and most sustainable steel companies in Europe," he added.