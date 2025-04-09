French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

Accor Hotels, a French hospitality major, along with InterGlobe Enterprises, will bring together their currently owned assets, development, and management businesses in the country to form one autonomous, integrated platform, top executives said at a press conference. Together, as a joint entity, Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030.

“For this (opening 300 hotels by 2030), we will be going from opening five to seven hotels a year to 25 to 40 hotels a year (in India),” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Accor Hotels, at the press conference in Mumbai. Currently, Accor Hotels has 71 operating hotels in India, with 40 hotels in its pipeline. He added that the surge in domestic tourism, a fast-growing middle-class section, and the country’s fragmented hospitality market give them a huge opportunity to expand further.

Bazin also added that the joint operations with InterGlobe Enterprises will strengthen their already existing partnership and create the fastest-growing hospitality enterprise in the country. Accor Hotels operates in China through a similar model. At the Hotel Investment Conference – South Asia (HICSA), Bazin said that the joint entity could go through the initial public offering route in the future if the hotel company needs more capital. Under the same partnership, they will jointly invest and become the largest shareholder in Treebo, a branded budget hotel platform that manages 800 hotels. Through this, Treebo will take the lead in developing ibis and Mercure brands (both part of the mid-market segment) in the country. Treebo already has 10 Mercure-branded hotels in the pipeline in India.

Additionally, with IndiGo (where InterGlobe Enterprises is the largest stakeholder), Accor Hotels has agreed to develop a collaboration through their loyalty programmes, IndiGo BluChip and ALL – Accor Live Limitless, they said in a joint statement. This will allow both their members to earn and redeem points across flights, stays, and experiences. The IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme, launched in November 2024, has over 2 million members so far. Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said at the press conference that this gives them confidence that the membership base will further increase and further help their collaboration with Accor Hotels. On the other hand, the Accor Hotels loyalty programme has a global membership base of over 100 million members.

“In line with IndiGo’s ambition to become a global aviation player, partnering with Accor, a like-minded global hospitality brand, will open new and unparalleled opportunities for IndiGo’s BluChip members. As India’s economy soars and the aspirations of its people evolve, we are also reimagining air travel to offer our customers enhanced benefits,” Elbers added in a statement. Rahul Bhatia, group managing director, InterGlobe Enterprises, was quoted saying, “Together with InterGlobe’s deep market insights, Accor’s world-class services, India’s dynamic growth and evolving travel landscape, we aim to redefine the hospitality experience by offering exceptional value to our guests and setting new standards for excellence in the industry.”

Accor Hotels, in partnership with the Shrem Group, will bring Morgans Originals—its luxury hotel brand—to India for the first time and also expand its Fairmont Hotels and Resorts brand in the country. The 109-room Morgans Originals hotel will be located beside the newly opened 446-room Fairmont Mumbai, Rajiv Kapoor, general manager, Fairmont Mumbai, told Business Standard in an interaction. Apart from Fairmont Mumbai, Fairmont Udaipur Palace is expected to open this year, followed by Fairmont Agra, Fairmont Shimla Fagu, and Fairmont Goa Shiroda. This brand was first introduced in Jaipur. Fairmont Mumbai, with over Rs 1,000 crore investment in the property, includes five food and beverage brands and four event spaces, Kapoor added. The luxury hotel also includes several wellness offerings like a cryotherapy chamber, red light therapy, infrared sauna with halotherapy, intermittent vacuum therapy, and a hyperbaric oxygen pod.

“Our aim is to become the number one revenue-generating hotel for Accor Hotels in India in two years. In terms of our portfolio of hotels, primarily because of the size and the volume of the luxury of this hotel, we aim to become the top revenue earners for any hotel in India,” said Kapoor. He also explained that in the next two years, the hotel’s revenue from food and beverage will be more than the revenue generated from the rooms, primarily because of the large banquet space of 75,000 square feet. Within two years, the hotel would have a 60:40 ratio between food and beverage and room revenue.