DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

DMRC outbid French transport operator Keolis, likely to get 10-year contract

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
The cash-strapped Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3 from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. If the contract gets awarded, the urban transporter will cover 27 stations on the 33.5 kilometre metro line.

The line will connect South Mumbai with the city’s western suburbs and will also be integrated with the to-be redeveloped Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railways station.

“The scope of work for this contract will primarily include the following responsibilities —  Metro Rail Operation & Safety Management, Revenue Collection including management of Ticket sales, Maintenance of Metro Assets, Minor Civil repairs of stations and buildings, Hiring, Training and timely organising competency of all staff, Marketing and sales assistance,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC.

The work also includes management of contracts including training and timely organising competency of their staff, which shall be awarded by the employer, including housekeeping, security (Guards for watch and ward), call centre, horticulture, parking, etc.

DMRC is likely to handle operations for a period of ten years. The company did not immediately provide financial details on its bid or other commercials.

“The Delhi Metro, with its experience of operating and maintaining the largest Metro system in the Indian subcontinent in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor, since the city of Mumbai is also highly populated with similar urban challenges like Delhi,” the company’s statement said.

The Line-3 of the Mumbai Metro is expected to begin operations in parts by December, with several parts under construction. DMRC outbid Keolis, a reputed public transport operator from France with experience functioning in various cities across the world.

With dwindling revenues in core metro operations, DMRC has been looking to expand its footprints in urban infrastructure and consultancy. Delhi Metro's bids are under process for Metro projects in Tel Aviv (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), Bahrain, Mauritius & Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), DMRC said.

Topics :DMRCMumbai Metro

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

