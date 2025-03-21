DP World, Reliance Industries join hands for innovative rail solution

DP World and Reliance Industries have partnered to launch an innovative logistics solution for the petrochemicals industry, shifting product transport from road to rail, significantly cutting carbon emissions.

The Dubai-based logistics operator in a statement said the new solution connects Reliance Industries' Jamnagar plant in Gujarat to DP World's inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad and onward to the port of Mundra.

Previously, the Mundra-Jamnagar-Mundra round trip involved approximately 700km of road transport for each container, it added.

"With the new solution, the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar-Mundra route, also approximately 700km, has been converted to rail," the statement said, adding that this transition eliminates the environmental and operational challenges associated with long-distance road transport while maintaining the same coverage.

The statement said the integrated rail service enables the transport of up to 1,260 tonnes of cargo and consolidates up to 45 containers in a single movement, streamlining logistics and reducing the need for multiple trailers and drivers.

By reducing over 700 km of road transport per container, the rail solution significantly reduces carbon emissions and contributes to Reliance's environmental goals, it added.

DP World Marine Services Global Chief Operating Officer Ganesh Raj said this innovative approach not only aligns with Reliance's sustainability commitments but also ensures greater efficiency, seamless coordination, and timely exports to support their growing operational demands.

Reliance Industries Ltd - Petchem head SCM operations Ravikumar Nair said the shift from road to rail has streamlined our operations, reduced carbon emissions, reduced road exposure by eliminating 45 road trailer movement, and reinforced our commitment to responsible and efficient supply chain practices.