BHEL bags Rs 7,500 cr order to set up 800 MW unit at Ukai plant, in Gujarat

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 7,500 crore for setting up a unit of 800 MW at Ukai Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Gujarat.

The order has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), a statement said.

The unit will start commercial operation within 54 months.

According to the statement, BHEL has secured an order under international competitive bidding, for setting up a 1x800 MW Ukai supercritical thermal power plant (Unit-7) on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis, in Tapi district, Gujarat.

Notably, the proposed unit will be set up on the existing ash dyke area.

BHEL's scope of work in the project envisages design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, testing, and commissioning for the EPC package, along with all necessary electrical, civil, and structural works.

The scope also includes the supply of highly efficient emission control equipment.

Notably, the first thermal unit at Ukai was also installed by BHEL in 1976, marking decades of successful partnership.

As India's foremost power equipment manufacturer, with over 1,70,000 MW of utility power capacity installed across the country, BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector.