Home / Companies / News / Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has "acquired 8.39 acre land at Sector 37D, Gurugram, Haryana, at a cost of Rs 282.42 crore"

Housing, Realty, Real Estate
The overall development potential of this land is about 20 lakh square feet
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real estate firm Signature Global (India) Ltd has acquired 8.39 acres of land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore to develop a housing project and is expecting a revenue of around Rs 3,200 crore.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has "acquired 8.39 acre land at Sector 37D, Gurugram, Haryana, at a cost of Rs 282.42 crore".

The overall development potential of this land is about 20 lakh square feet.

The company intends to launch the project on this land parcel by the end of the next financial year (2025-26) and expects total revenue of around Rs 3,200 crore, Signature Global said.

On the development, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global, said, "Gurugram's housing market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with Dwarka Expressway emerging as India's fastest-growing real estate corridor."  "Given the success of our past projects, we are confident that our upcoming development in this sector will receive an overwhelming response upon launch," he added.

Signature Global owns a substantial 45.1-acre land bank in Gurugram's Sector 37D (near Dwarka Expressway) wherein the company is developing both multi-story and low-rise residential units.

Also Read

Signature Global shares zoom 8% on acquiring 8.38-acre land in Gurugram

Stocks to Watch Today, March 17: IndusInd, NMDC, Muthoot Fin, Zydus Life

Signature Global to invest Rs 4,000 cr on 2 projects in Gurugram: Chairman

Signature Global targets zero net debt by FY26 on strong sales: Chairman

Signature Global's revenue set to rise at least 2.5 times to over Rs 3K cr

In the first nine months of 2024-25, the company has added about 29 lakh square feet of saleable area to this strategic location.

Signature Global has so far delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing area and boasts a robust pipeline of approximately 46 million sq ft in our forthcoming and ongoing projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL bags Rs 7,500 cr order to set up 800 MW unit at Ukai plant, in Gujarat

Adani Energy Solutions wins $325 million transmission project in Gujarat

Sidbi VC to manage Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space sector

Ola Electric addresses sales discrepancies, vows to clear backlog

Jio Finance looks to postpone debt offering to FY26 amid elevated yields

Topics :Signature GlobalReal Estate Real estate firmsGurugram

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story