Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: Profit up by 18.2%, revenue rises by 9.8%



The company, which operates 280 labs across India and is on track to open 15-20 new labs this year as part of its expansion efforts, is also exploring acquisitions in southern India

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Diagnostic service provider Dr Lal PathLabs posted an 18.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 129.2 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 9.8 per cent during the period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 660.2 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by increased volumes, organic expansion, and strong performance in Tier-III and Tier-IV towns.
 
Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 9.69 per cent, while PAT increased by 21.43 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 202 crore.
 
Commenting on the performance, Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer of the company, said, “We are pleased to report continued momentum, with a 9.8 per cent growth in revenue and an 18.1 per cent rise in PAT. While we are gradually building back volumes, there is momentum in the realisation mix. We also plan to advance our offerings in bundled testing for noncommunicable diseases.”
 
The company, which operates 280 labs across India and is on track to open 15-20 new labs this year as part of its expansion efforts, is also exploring acquisitions in southern India.
 
Speaking on future plans, Om Manchanda, managing director of Dr Lal PathLabs, stated, “We are pursuing initiatives that will drive growth across both core and new geographies. Our early expansion into Tier-III and Tier-IV towns is a step in this direction, supported by the creation of new testing infrastructure and improved patient access. We are also focusing on strengthening our digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on automation, cybersecurity, data protection, and service quality.”
 
The stock fell 1.96 per cent to Rs 3,252.50 per piece on Wednesday on the BSE, ahead of the results, which were declared post-market closing.
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

