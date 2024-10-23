Uber Auto and Moto services to drive Rs 36k cr in economic activity in 2024

Uber Auto and Moto services are expected to contribute Rs 36,000 crore to economic activity in 2024, according to the India Economic Impact Report, released by the ride-hailing firm and compiled by Public First, a policy, research, and consultancy firm.

The report highlights Uber’s significant contribution to transforming the on-demand economy in India. After more than a decade in the country, Uber continues to evolve, offering a variety of services tailored to diverse travel needs, ranging from local rides to intercity journeys and bus travel.

With the increasing popularity of two- and three-wheeler transport facilitating last-mile connectivity, the report notes that Uber Moto and Uber Auto have become essential services in India. These services not only provide convenient options for commuters but also contribute to the overall growth of the economy by connecting people to jobs and opportunities.

“Our 2024 Economic Impact Report highlights our role in supporting drivers, improving the travel experience of riders, and promoting sustainable options,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia.

The report delves into the factors driving Uber's economic contribution in India. Key findings include:

Supporting a wider economic footprint

Earning opportunities: The report estimates that driver-partners earn 60 per cent more annually through Uber compared to their next best alternative.

Economic contribution: Uber Auto and Moto are expected to drive Rs 36,000 crore in economic activity in 2024.

Local exploration: 70 per cent of riders find it easier to explore new restaurants and bars, expanding their local experiences.

Higher earnings: Uber is estimated to boost drivers’ earnings by about 24 per cent compared to working without a platform.

Increased opportunities: 65 per cent of Uber drivers believe they have more opportunities thanks to the platform.

Women’s safety: The report found that 95 per cent of female riders cite safety as their top reason for using Uber, with 84 per cent believing Uber is the safest way to get home.

Transforming urban mobility: Uber has significantly transformed urban mobility, with 84 per cent of Indians stating that the app has improved the quality of transportation in India.

Delhi: A notable 74 per cent of riders in Delhi express a preference for electric vehicles, with 56 per cent willing to choose an EV option even at a higher cost.

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, 93 per cent of riders consider time savings a key reason for using Uber, while 80 per cent believe the service has improved travel speed.