Dr Reddy's, Bayer partner to market second brand of Vericiguat in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Bayer have entered into a partnership for the marketing and distribution of a second brand of Vericiguat in India, the former announced in a press release on Friday.

“Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Dr Reddy’s under the brand name Gantra®. Vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, in India, is indicated, along with guideline-based medical therapy, in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%), following a recent event of worsening heart failure which required hospitalisation or outpatient intravenous (IV) diuretics,” the company said in the statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's partners with Sanofi India to distribute vaccine brands in India “Despite therapy, chronic heart failure patients can experience disease progression that disrupts their lives and leads to worsening heart failure events. Vericiguat can help slow down disease progression, reduce hospital admissions and improve their chances of survival,” said Shweta Rai, Managing Director, Bayer Zydus Pharma and Country Division Head (CDH) for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Business in South Asia.

The introduction of a second brand of vericiguat in India, through our partnership with Dr Reddy’s is a reaffirmation of our commitment to making innovative healthcare solutions accessible to as many patients as possible, she added.

“Strengthening our chronic therapy portfolio in India continues to be a focus area for us. Vericiguat is a first-in-class sGC stimulator indicated for adults with symptomatic, chronic HF and ejection fraction less than 45% following worsening heart failure. The addition of Vericiguat bolsters our heart failure management portfolio that includes Cidmus, Daplo and beta blockers,” said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s.

The partnership with Bayer is part of Dr Reddy’s continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations. We will use our strengths in marketing and distribution to widen access to this novel treatment in metros and beyond into tier-I and tier-II towns in India, he added.

What is Vericiguat?

Vericiguat is a health product that both companies have agreed in a partnership to market and distribute in India.

The company explained in the press release that it is a patent-protected novel agent, an oral soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, duly indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure (HF) hospitalisation following a hospitalisation for heart failure or need for outpatient IV diuretics, in adults with symptomatic chronic HF and ejection fraction less than 45%.

The product is currently approved for use in 35 countries including the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore, the company claims.