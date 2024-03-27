Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dr Reddy's partners with Sanofi India to distribute vaccine brands in India

Under the terms of this agreement, Dr Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute Sanofi's vaccine brands, including Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri and Adacel

Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India to promote and distribute their vaccine brands across private markets in India. This partnership aims to expand the availability of Sanofi's paediatric and adult vaccine brands within India's private markets. This announcement comes a day after Sanofi India announced a separate partnership with Cipla to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System medications across India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Dr Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute Sanofi's vaccine brands, including Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel, and Avaxim 80U. These brands have collectively generated approximately Rs 426 crore (51 million dollars) in sales as of IQVIA MAT February 2024. Sanofi will continue to retain ownership, manufacture, and import these brands into the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking on this, Preeti Futnani, General Manager, India for Vaccines at Sanofi, stated, “Vaccine confidence has reached its highest in India in the last few years. Yet, there is much to be done for the country’s large unvaccinated cohort. To expand our geographic reach, we’re pleased to partner with Dr Reddy for exclusive distribution and promotion.”

Commenting on how this partnership will make Dr Reddy the second-largest vaccine player in India, M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets at Dr Reddy, stated, “We are happy to have the opportunity to leverage our strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand engagement with healthcare professionals and help widen access to Sanofi’s well-established and trusted vaccine brands in India. The portfolio now gives Dr Reddy’s a strong presence in the vaccine segment, propelling us to the second position among vaccine players in India. Through each product and partnership, our aim is to serve over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”
The portfolio of vaccine brands includes Hexaxim and Pentaxim, indicated for primary and booster vaccination of infants and toddlers against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis, and bacterial diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae. Tetraxim is used for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and poliomyelitis, while Menactra aims to prevent invasive meningococcal disease (illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis). FluQuadri is an inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine, while Adacel is an active booster immunisation for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Lastly, Avaxim 80U is recommended for the prevention of hepatitis A virus infection in children aged 12 months to 15 years.

Also Read

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

MD 'meow meow' drug worth over Rs 2,000 crore uncovered in Delhi, Pune

Sanofi India, Emcure Pharma announce exclusive distribution partnership

DLF plans to raise Rs 600 crore through issue of debentures to investors

Pallavi Shroff refuses second term as Asian Paints' Independent Director

69% Indian shoppers prefer deliveries with minimal packaging: Amazon study

Nissan will invest in Renault EV unit even though IPO scrapped: CEO

Reliance Power's two subsidiaries settle debt worth Rs 1,023 crore

Topics : Dr Reddys Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Sanofi India Vaccine Drug companies Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon