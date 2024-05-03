Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.

The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

