Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.

The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

