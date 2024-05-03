Home / Companies / News / Why is Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. suing Gurugram-based Tesla Power India?

Why is Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. suing Gurugram-based Tesla Power India?

American EV manufacturer has lodged a complaint with the Delhi High Court against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India for violating its trademark

Photo: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla Inc., the American electric vehicle (EV) company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court, asserting trademark infringement by Tesla Power India, a firm in Gurugram.

In their efforts to prevent Tesla Power from utilising their trademark "Tesla", senior counsel Chander Lall, representing Tesla Inc, said the Gurugram-based company's usage of the trademark within India was not only generating confusion among consumers but also detrimentally impacting their business concerns. He further said that grievances regarding Tesla Power batteries were being forwarded to the American company, as consumers mistakenly linked them with Tesla Inc, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Lall said Tesla Power had promoted itself in national newspapers as an electric vehicle (EV) company and was using the logo of the American company. He. urgently requested measures to be taken against Tesla Power's usage of the "Tesla" trademark, the report stated.

Justice Anish Dayal issued a notice to Tesla Power and prohibited it from releasing any promotional advertisements showcasing EV products with a trademark resembling Tesla Inc. until May 22, the date of the next hearing. However, the High Court noted that Tesla Inc. had not shown any sense of urgency in the case and was in communication with the Gurgaon company regarding the purported unauthorised use of its trademark since 2020.

Tesla Power contended that it does not produce EV batteries but sells lead-acid batteries used in traditional vehicles and inverters. Kavinder Khurana, chairman of Tesla Power India, said the company would not manufacture or market its EV under the Tesla brand, but it had a partnership firm in the US, said the report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Khurana said his company had no intention to venture into the EV market and explained that the advertisement displaying the Tesla trademark was associated with another company, e-Ashwa, with whom Tesla Power has a strategic partnership for the sale of branded products.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

Apple sets revenue record in India amid overall slump; Tim Cook is pleased

ADIA, KKR invest Rs 12,864 crore in Reliance Retail warehousing assets

Adani Group faces Sebi scrutiny; show-cause notices issued to 6 firms

Adani Enterprises got 2 Sebi notices over Hindenburg report in Q4: Report

Covaxin developed with focus on safety first, says Bharat Biotech

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTesla IncElon Musk TeslaTesla Elon MuskBS Web ReportsEV marketEV market IndiaDelhi High Court

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story