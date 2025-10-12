Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Dr Reddy's, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

PHARMA, MEDICINE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Drug majors Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences are recalling products in the US for manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.

In its latest Enforcement Report, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that an American subsidiary of the Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 571 vials of an injection used to relax muscles.

Princeton-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc is recalling the affected lot of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection due to "Out-of-Specification result during the six-month stability testing," the USFDA stated.

The company initiated the nationwide (US) Class II recall on September 26 this year.

The USFDA stated that US-based arm of Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 1,500 boxes of an antiviral medication used primarily to treat chronic hepatitis B virus.

Pennington, New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is recalling 912 and 600 bottles of Entecavir tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg respectively due to "failed impurity/degradation specifications," it added.

The drug firm initiated the Class II nationwide recall on September 24.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :USFDAZydus PharmaceuticalsDr Reddys

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

