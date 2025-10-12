Dr Reddy's, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Drug majors Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences are recalling products in the US for manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.

In its latest Enforcement Report, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that an American subsidiary of the Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 571 vials of an injection used to relax muscles.

Princeton-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc is recalling the affected lot of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection due to "Out-of-Specification result during the six-month stability testing," the USFDA stated.

The company initiated the nationwide (US) Class II recall on September 26 this year.

The USFDA stated that US-based arm of Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 1,500 boxes of an antiviral medication used primarily to treat chronic hepatitis B virus.